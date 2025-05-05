Air Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $375.8 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $375.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $3.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $738.3 million in the period.

Air Lease shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48.76, a drop of 5% in the last 12 months.

