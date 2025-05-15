Air Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $988,000 in its first quarter.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at $6.90.

