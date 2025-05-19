Agilysys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million.…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.2 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $275.6 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $308 million to $312 million.

Agilysys shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $83.02, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

