Agilon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.03 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.46. A year ago, they were trading at $4.83.

