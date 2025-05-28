Agilent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $215 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.37.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.54 to $5.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.81 billion.

Agilent shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $110.99, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

