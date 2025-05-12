Agenus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $26.4 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.61 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.91. A year ago, they were trading at $10.49.

