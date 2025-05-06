AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported profit of $11.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported profit of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.8 million.

