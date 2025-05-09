Afya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $43 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 55 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $159.7 million in the period.

Afya expects full-year revenue in the range of $625.9 million to $642.9 million.

Afya shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

