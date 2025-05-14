Africa Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $76.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.32. A year ago, they were trading at $1.78.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOIFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOIFF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.