Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $783.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $815 million to $845 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.26, a climb of 72% in the last 12 months.

