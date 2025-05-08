Affiliated Managers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Thursday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $72.4 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.10 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $496.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $516.5 million.

Affiliated Managers shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

