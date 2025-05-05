Aecom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $143.4 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $143.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.25 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.87 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.20 per share.

Aecom shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $102.23, an increase of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

