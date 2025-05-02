AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $23.3 million,…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $23.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $377.8 million in the period.

AdvanSix shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

