Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $77.2 million…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $77.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $615.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $450.2 million, or $5.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 billion.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.