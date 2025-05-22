Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 56% in the last 12 months.

