ADTRAN Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $247.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ADTRAN Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $247.5 million to $262.5 million.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have fallen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADTN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.