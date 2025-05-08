Adtalem: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $60.8 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $60.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $466.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.1 million.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion.

Adtalem shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $115.88, an increase of 80% in the last 12 months.

