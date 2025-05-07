Adma Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $26.9…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

The Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period.

Adma Biologics shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.61, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

