Adient: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $335 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $3.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue of $13.9 billion.

Adient shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 55% in the last 12 months.

