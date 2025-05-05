Addus HomeCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $21.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $337.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $104.37, an increase of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADUS

