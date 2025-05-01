Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.2 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.36, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

