Acushnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $99.4 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $703.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $696.6 million.

