Actinium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.48. A year ago, they were trading at $8.90.
