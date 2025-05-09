Actinium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported a loss of $15.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.48. A year ago, they were trading at $8.90.

