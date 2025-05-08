Aclaris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $1.34.

