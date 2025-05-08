ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $58.9…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $58.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $394.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

