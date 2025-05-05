Accel Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $323.9 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.75, a drop of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACEL

