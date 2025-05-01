Acadian Asset Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.1 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period.

Acadian Asset Management shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAMI

