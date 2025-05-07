Acadia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $19 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $244.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.4 million.

Acadia expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.1 billion.

Acadia shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.81, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

