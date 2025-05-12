Acadia Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.4…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $770.5 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.84, a decrease of 64% in the last 12 months.

