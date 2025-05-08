Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $24.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $24.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $124.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.07. A year ago, they were trading at $5.21.

