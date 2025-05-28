Abercrombie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $80.4 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Abercrombie expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 to $10.50 per share.

Abercrombie shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.