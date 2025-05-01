Aaon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.3 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $322.1 million in the period.

Aaon shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 3% in the last 12 months.

