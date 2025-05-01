A10 Networks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

A10 Networks shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.46, an increase of 7% in the last 12 months.

