A-Mark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $8.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period.

A-Mark shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.88, a drop of 41% in the last 12 months.

