A.k.a. Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $158 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.70, a decrease of 68% in the last 12 months.

