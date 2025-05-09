9 Things You Should Never Cheap Out On

With the economy uncertain and household budgets stretched thin, bargain hunting is becoming ever more popular. An April Rakuten survey…

With the economy uncertain and household budgets stretched thin, bargain hunting is becoming ever more popular. An April Rakuten survey found that 55% of U.S. consumers said they would be prioritizing products with the lowest prices when they’re shopping this year.

Depending on the product or services, however, opting for the lowest price can be a poor investment, and in some cases, even dangerous. Here are nine things most people should not cheap out on.

[Related:Are We Having a Recession or Not? Experts Weigh In With the Indicators]

1. Proper Legal Council

In some circumstances, you can handle your legal matters yourself, such as writing a simple will or forming an LLC with the help of a reputable guide like LegalZoom. For anything serious, though, turn to the professionals.

Wayne Cohen, a partner at Cohen & Cohen in Washington, D.C., offers a warning: What is cheap now can become expensive later and may result in very unfavorable outcomes.

“In a criminal case, hiring the wrong lawyer can land you behind bars; in a civil case, you might not get the compensation you deserve,” Cohen says. “For an immigration case, you could get deported.”

Beware, too, of using AI for free legal guidance.

“ChatGPT can give a false sense of security,” Cohen says. “Substantial experience is what you need. A lawyer charging $1,000 an hour could be a much better value when they can do the work in 45 minutes instead of one who charges $400 and takes five hours.”

2. Effective Home Security

There are many different ways to secure your home. A “beware of dog” sign is available for just a few bucks at your local hardware store (pet expenses not included), but that won’t stop all bad actors.

Doorbell systems with cameras (such as Ring) that cost between $4.99 and $19.99 a month are better. Still, Garrett Stone, the former director of channel partnerships for Deep Sentinel, a security company based in Pleasanton, California, says they, too, can fall short.

“You want to focus on how the security system actually protects your property,” Stone says.

“You’ll pay more (between $300 to $500 per month), for a security system that combines smart cameras with human guards watching live feeds in real-time. If something appears off, a guard intervenes instantly, speaking through a mic, sounding alarms or calling the police within seconds. They have prioritized police dispatch capability,” he adds.

Home security systems can also help you save on home insurance. For example, SelectQuote reports that homeowners can see 2% to 10% discounts when they use an alarm system.

3. New Household Appliances

Major household appliances like refrigerators, freezers, ranges, ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers can set you back many thousands each. But, according to Andrea Woroch, a money saving expert from Bakersfield, California, cutting costs by skimping on quality or buying used can be a huge mistake.

Purchasing a good new model means you will get a reliable appliance that lasts longer, cuts energy costs and provides some convenience.

“Our dishwasher went out a few months ago, so I decided to check out our local appliance outlet center,” Woroch says.

“However, I was really trying to cut costs and went with a lower-end model that I hadn’t done any research on because the price seemed right. The problem with buying from this outlet center is that you don’t get a warranty with the purchase and returns are limited and or nonexistent, so when I finally used the dishwasher for the first time and realized the drying feature didn’t work, I was out of luck,” she adds.

The result: She spent $350 on the used version, rather than over $600 on a new appliance and is already looking for a replacement.

“That $350 could’ve gone towards a better quality model with rave reviews, and I wouldn’t be inconvenienced to shop for another appliance,” Woroch says.

[Read: What Is the Best Time of Year to Buy Large Appliances?]

4. Safe Tires

A 2025 Modern Tire Dealer report revealed a surge of financially strained consumers shifting toward more affordable brands last year. This makes sense, because the price difference can be extreme.

According to Performance Plus Tire data you can expect to pay between $50 and $150 for a budget tire, $100 to $300 for a mid-range tire and $300 to $1,000 for a premium tire.

High-quality tires can be worth the higher upfront cost. More expensive tires will provide better road grip, greater fuel efficiency and will last longer, thus making up for the extra cost when compared to the less costly options. When shopping, consider factors such as performance, durability and maintenance costs.

5. The Right Flight

When shopping for travel, you may see a vast differential in airfare. The less expensive option may have several connections, unattractive departure or arrival times or an arrival airport that’s far from your actual destination.

Don’t be tempted to buy the cheapest flight, says travel expert Julian Kheel, CEO and founder of Points Path, a browser extension that shows you points and miles costs alongside flight prices.

“The flight should exactly fit your schedule and needs, even when it costs more,” Kheel says.

“If it doesn’t, you compromise time, and time is money. Taking an extra stop or early morning or late night flight may prevent you from making it to that important dinner or meeting. If the flight takes longer than it should, you’ve lost that part of the day for your vacation. Each extra connection also increases the risk of delays, so you’ll be stuck there,” he adds.

[READ: Insider Secrets to Booking Cheap Airfare.]

6. Nice Sheets

If you’re one of the many Americans struggling with sleepless nights, you’ll want to make your bed as attractive and comfortable as possible. Extremely inexpensive sheets can be scratchy, and low-cost duvets that are made from a cheap fabric can lose their feathers. Less expensive man-made materials can cost less than cotton, but you may end up tossing and turning because they make you hot.

Get the best sheets you can afford, says Erika Smith, brand manager of Fine Linen and Bath, headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. “You absolutely cannot put a price on a great night of sleep,” she says. “The investment you make in high-quality bedding will pay off over time in durability and comfort.”

Basic department or big-box store 500-thread-count cotton sateen sheets are typically around $100 for a queen set, Smith says, while the luxury version usually starts at $350. However, when they are made from real Egyptian cotton, the fibers are longer, stronger and more durable than those that aren’t.

When shopping, focus on the material rather than the thread count.

“Lower thread count premium sheets made of high-quality cotton will be much more comfortable, and expensive, than higher thread-count sheets made from inferior cotton,” Smith says.

7. Sturdy Tools

There are some things you will want to buy once in a lifetime, and tools are one of them, says Rayson Esquejo, vice president and co-founder of Harvey Industries International Inc., a tool manufacturer based in Montclair, California.

“These items are supposed to be an investment,” Esquejo says. “Flimsy tools will break down. You’ll have to replace them, and it will cost more in the long run. They can also compromise the results of your project.”

Low-quality tools can also lead to injury, Esquejo says. For example, a saw that’s too light will bend when you cut something hard, which can then tip over and put you in danger.

Instead of buying a cheap kit with a bunch of things you don’t need, Esquejo recommends starting with the basics that almost everyone will eventually use, such as wrenches, screw drivers and hammers. Gradually add to the collection as needed.

“Do independent research before you buy tools,” Esquejo says. “People post online when they’re really excited or mad, so if there are a lot of positive reviews, it’s a good sign that it will be money well spent.”

8. Tattoos

Of course, a tattoo artist must start somewhere, and you may want to give a newbie a chance, in part because they offer lower rates. But be careful, says Josh Lord, a tattoo artist and owner of East Side Ink in New York City. Avoid tattooists who charge either too much or too little.

“The price should be fair,” he says. “In New York, a good tattooist will be around $250 an hour but they have years of experience and attention to safety. That’s what you want, but also look for one that fits your style. Check out all the reviews for the artist before you commit. The best way, though, is word of mouth. If you like someone’s tattoo, ask where they got it.”

In the event you do cheap out and do your own tattoo or have a novice do it, the consequences can be long-lasting and expensive. The ink will be with you forever, unless you want to spend a lot more to laser it off or cover it up.

“Lasering off a tattoo is relatively inexpensive per sitting, but it can take many many sessions, up to 10 times to fully remove. Yes, that gets expensive,” Lord says.

9. UV Sunglasses

Can you get $5 shades? Sure. Should you? No, unless they do more than make you look cool. Eye health is paramount, and you can sacrifice yours if all the lenses do is darken the light.

Ralph Gentile, an optometrist at SVS Vision in Mount Clemens, Michigan, says wearing high-quality sunglasses is one of the simplest ways to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

The good news is you can get them at various price points.

“Whether you’re shopping for a budget-friendly option or a premium pair, always check for a label that confirms that the lenses will block 100% of all UV light, or that they have a UV absorption up to 400 nanometers,” Gentile says.

“Lenses with these ratings will help shield your eyes from both short- and long-term sun damage. Lens size and shape also play a role in protection. Large, wraparound or oversized styles offer more surface protection and help block those UV rays from reaching your eyes,” he adds.

Analyze Whether the Higher Price Is the Better Deal in the End

These are just a few of the goods and services you should question before buying based on the lowest price. There are times when paying more for something you can get for less really does make sense. Consider everything, from replacement cost to safety and comfort, before you buy.

More from U.S. News

How to Get the Best Price on Everything, Every Time You Shop

Think About Making These Purchases Before the Trump Tariffs Are Enacted

What Is Stretch Theory and How Can It Help You Save?

9 Things You Should Never Cheap Out On originally appeared on usnews.com