10 Critical Steps to Take After Selecting a College

National College Decision Day on May 1 marks the last day, in most cases, that first-year applicants can claim their spot at a college. But that’s just the beginning. There are other deadlines to meet and documents to fill out — related to housing, dining, course registration and medical records — before a student steps onto campus in the fall. “?The first semester is very hard,” says Nancy Steenson, owner of Steenson College Coaching. “Students are homesick and are adjusting to all this independence. … So they can feel very lonely and that’s not uncommon at all.” Here are 10 steps to follow after committing to a school.

Decline other college offers.

Colleges and universities receive more applications than they have seats for, resulting in some students being rejected or put on a waitlist. Once you’ve committed to a college, decline any offers received from other schools. Some colleges require students to decline an offer over email while others have a form to fill out online. Refer to a college’s website or application portal for specific instructions. “Especially for schools that have waitlists, it’s important for them to know if kids aren’t coming,” says Kristina Dooley, a certified educational planner and founder of Estrela Consulting.

Check your new college email.

Every incoming student receives a college email account shortly after committing, which they will use until graduation to communicate with classmates, faculty members and sometimes other institutional offices. But even before move-in day, colleges use that email to remind new students of deadlines and to share information, like roommate assignments, course registration details and orientation dates. So make sure to set up your account, experts say. ?It’s “really important” to “read everything that the college sends,” Steenson says.

Send thank-you notes to recommenders.

Many high school teachers and school counselors get requests from dozens of students every academic year to be recommenders. Before graduation, don’t forget to send thank-you notes — preferably a handwritten card rather than an email — to everyone who wrote your recommendation letters, experts say. “It should be more than just a ‘thanks for writing my recommendation letter,'” Dooley says. “Be a little bit more personal to that particular person.”

Confirm your housing selection.

Schools typically send out a housing and roommate questionnaire shortly after a student commits. The forms ask questions around housing preferences and general interests, as well as sleeping and cleanliness habits. “When they pick a roommate, hopefully that works out,” Steenson says. “But it’s important to remember that your roommate doesn’t have to be your best friend.” Once housing is assigned, reach out to your roommate or housemates to learn about commonalities and coordinate items to bring on move-in day. If you’re the decorating type, discuss a theme for the room.

Select a meal plan.

In addition to submitting housing and roommate preferences, accepted students who will live on campus are required to select a meal plan. The plan usually can be changed up until a certain deadline every semester. Costs vary at each institution and by plan, as some plans come with unlimited access to dining halls and extra “swipes” to other food vendors on campus. Before purchasing a meal plan, consider your dietary needs and sleep habits. ?”I think students should assume that being in a new environment, they’re going to rely more heavily on the dining hall than preparing their own meals,” says Phil Moreno, associate director of college counseling at The Nueva School in California.

Identify available student services.

Students with specific needs should identify and reach out to related support services — such as for mental health support — on campus before the semester starts. “If you’re used to seeing a therapist once a week, for instance, you absolutely cannot assume that you can transfer and start doing that at college,” Steenson says. “Anyone seeking any type of mental health support needs to get their ducks in a row … so they can figure out how that care will continue.” Meanwhile, if you need academic accommodations, contact the school’s accessibility office and provide the necessary documentation, like a statement from a doctor.

Connect with other incoming or current students.

Building connections with other students can start outside of orientation. Some schools host regional events around the country for students to meet peers that live near them. There often are numerous college social media pages to follow, including for class cohorts, sports, clubs and majors, so students with shared interests can interact. College has been “built up as the best years of your life,” says Luanne Lee, founder of Your College Planning Coach and a college financial planning specialist. “But sometimes it’s going to take some time to find your tribe.”

Attend events on campus.

Before the fall semester starts, colleges host events for incoming students to get acclimated to campus, including admitted students days and orientation. At orientation, which is generally held shortly before classes begin, you can get familiar with campus buildings, meet with your academic counselor, connect with peers and handle more practical items, like setting up a student ID, registering for classes and taking any required placement exams. Experts urge students to attend one of these events, if possible.

Practice life skills.

College is a far cry from high school, with added responsibilities and independence. Your college academic schedule will usually have gaps — unlike the back-to-back class format in high school — so experts recommend that you start practicing time management. It’s also important to learn how to budget, advocate for yourself and perform household tasks, like doing laundry or ironing. For parents, “I think this is the time to launch your child and say, ‘You’re going to have to learn,'” says Helese Sandler, director of college counseling at Savannah Educational Consultants. “Of course you’re supportive and you’re there for your child, but they’ve got to learn how to manage their own lives.”

Finish high school strong.

It can be easy to get caught up in preparing for college attendance in the fall, but be in the moment during the last weeks of high school — prom and graduation are among the many milestones that happen during this time. It’s also important to stay focused academically, given that colleges still receive end-of-term transcripts.? “Students think that they don’t need to really keep up with their grades because they’ve already been admitted,” Sandler says “But I’ve known colleges to actually withdraw admissions.” Additionally, since school counselors send out those final transcripts, you should tell them where you enrolled, experts say.

Prepare for freshman year.

Need more tips? Consider these ways to prepare for freshman year of college. And follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter for more advice on getting ready for college.

