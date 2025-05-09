9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Given how fast things are changing on Wall Street and in Washington, it may seem strange to consider investments that…

Given how fast things are changing on Wall Street and in Washington, it may seem strange to consider investments that will be part of your portfolio for the next 10 years. But believe it or not, there is a select group of leading growth stocks that have proven they have what it takes to succeed in the long haul. That includes things like long-term revenue and profit growth as well as long-term outperformance when compared with their peers.

Besides, lots of investment research shows that it can be dangerous to trade too much in pursuit of short-term gains. Not only is it difficult to predict what short-term market sentiment will be like, it’s also a big challenge to separate fad investments from startups with staying power.

By focusing instead on large-cap stocks with a strong track record of multiyear growth, investors can have a good amount of confidence that their portfolio will be where it should be a decade from now. The following nine picks represent some of the best growth stocks for the next 10 years, and should provide consistent returns across any market environment:

Stock Market Value Sector Booking Holdings Inc. (ticker: BKNG) $172 billion Consumer discretionary First Solar Inc. (FSLR) $17 billion Technology Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) $310 billion Health care Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $3.3 trillion Technology Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) $297 billion Technology Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) $120 billion Technology Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) $57 billion Financials Tapestry Inc. (TPR) $17 billion Consumer discretionary Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) $187 billion Technology

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Market value: $172 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

While travel portal Booking is a cyclical stock, as evidenced by a hiccup during the 2020 pandemic downturn, the company’s various websites remain the go-to source for hotels, airfare and restaurant reservations for millions worldwide. Its brands are dominant in their categories, including Priceline.com, Kayak, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. All told, it operates portals in about 40 languages and 200 countries to give it the largest footprint of any firm in its category. The company is plotting revenue growth yet again in 2025 despite continued talk of inflation and economic uncertainty, and shares are up about 7% year to date as a result. Longer term, BKNG has seen a five-year return of about 230% to prove the dominance of Booking assets in modern travel planning.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Market value: $17 billion Sector: Technology

Sure, FSLR stock takes a hit during periods of unfavorable policies in D.C., and that’s the case for the stock in 2025. But in an era of climate concerns, there’s a long-term tailwind for renewable energy stocks like First Solar that cannot be discounted. As proof, the solar leader is up 273% over the last five years. FSLR was founded in 1999 here in the U.S. and isn’t an aggressive small-sized player in an overseas market. While its shares are a bit volatile, thanks to the ups and downs of the evolving energy market, the growth story is quite clear; revenue is set to top $6 billion next fiscal year, double the $3 billion or so seen in fiscal 2020, to show that a bright future that exists for alternative power and this solar industry standout.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO)

Market value: $310 billion Sector: Health care

Novo Nordisk is a health care stock that provides treatments for rare blood and endocrine system disorders, but its biggest growth potential comes from obesity and diabetes treatments. Novo Nordisk’s recent Wegovy treatment just topped $8 billion in sales for 2024 to tighten its grip on this growth market. In the near term, NVO shares have cooled off, and are down about 19% this year thanks to general volatility on Wall Street and a movement away from fashionable growth stocks like this one. However, durable revenue from existing treatments is going nowhere, and the growth business in weight-loss drugs is not just empty hype. NVO is predicting 15% revenue growth for this fiscal year and in fiscal 2026 as it continues to expand, proving this is a health care stock that is delivering on the growth potential of its product pipeline.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $3.3 trillion Sector: Technology

Though it’s certainly a bit frothy after a tremendous run over the last few years, it’s hard to have a list of long-term growth stocks and skip over Nvidia. Consider this: Back in fiscal 2021, the company recorded just under $17 billion in revenue and now is predicting about $200 billion in its current fiscal year. What’s more, that should keep growing by almost 25% to roughly $250 billion next year. There’s no secret as to why this tremendous expansion is happening at this iconic chipmaker, as there’s no tech stock better positioned to capitalize from long-term trends like artificial intelligence, big data and cryptocurrencies. NVDA shares may be pretty flat in 2025, but with more than 1,400% appreciation over the last five years there is a tremendous track record of outperformance to give investors confidence in the decade to come.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market value: $297 billion Sector: Technology

Another stock that is fashionable for all the right reasons, Palantir is up about 495% in the last 12 months to rank as the top performer in the entire S&P 500 over that period. The data analytics and artificial intelligence platform is at the center of important trends reshaping the tech sector, plotting 36% revenue growth this year and another 29% in fiscal 2026. A long-term partner of the intelligence community and U.S. Department of Defense, there are many reasons to expect PLTR to be much more than a flash in the pan based on an AI fad.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Market value: $120 billion Sector: Technology

Sticking with the tech sector, PANW has a great niche and great fundamentals to back up its success. A market leader in cybersecurity and one of the largest dedicated companies in the industry, Palo Alto is a direct way to play the long-term risks posed by hackers, ransomware and bad actors on the internet. Big clients, such as Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the University of Michigan provide a strong baseline of revenue, and beyond that, the firm is plotting 15% revenue growth both this year and again in fiscal 2026. Shares of PANW are up about 18% in the last 12 months and 380% in the last five years thanks to its proven record of success and its in-demand services. In a world where cyber risks are persistent, this is a stock investors can rely on.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Market value: $57 billion Sector: Financials

Anyone who has been paying attention to Wall Street for more than a few years should know Robinhood, a company with a well-deserved reputation for disrupting the old way of investing. Founded in 2013 with a mobile-friendly and low-cost approach to investing, HOOD is the 2.0 version of early discount brokerages that first opened the door to retail traders during the dot-com era. Connecting with the next generation of self-directed investors with crypto offerings and a populist approach, Robinhood has grown into a powerhouse — and it keeps growing impressively on top of that, too. Consider its most recent earnings in April that showed on-platform assets increased 70% year over year to $221 billion and revenues surged 50% year-over-year as a result. With figures like that, it’s no wonder this is a disruptive financial stock that continues to impress — and is likely to continue on its growth path in the years ahead.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Market value: $17 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

The company behind luxury goods sold by Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry is a leader in apparel and accessories and is increasingly getting into kids items, housewares and other products to widen its reach. Luxury sales are remarkably durable even in tough times, thanks to the brand power of product nameplates and the stable finances of customers, so TPR is expecting modest revenue growth over the next few years despite economic uncertainty. The unique nature of luxury spending plus the best-in-class brands under the Tapestry umbrella make this growth stock a good bet for the next decade.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Market value: $187 billion Sector: Technology

Though only born in 2009, Uber quickly has become synonymous with ride sharing. And more recently, it’s one of the rare standouts of 2025, with gains of about 50% this year even as other flashy growth stocks in tech have melted down. UBER stock had to go through some post-IPO growing pains and skepticism, but operational improvements couldn’t have come at a better time as investors are demanding more from their stock portfolios in this era of uncertainty. And with with 15% revenue growth predicted this year and next on top of an already dominant business, Uber is showing that it has what it takes to push steadily higher and drive long-term returns for its shareholders.

Update 05/21/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.