8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said back in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of…

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said back in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Three years later, Pelosi is no longer House Speaker, and Congressional representatives are still allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

In fact, stock traders on social media follow Nancy Pelosi’s stock trades closely due to the outsized returns she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades. Here are Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s eight most recent stock purchases:

— Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

— Vistra Corp. (VST)

— Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

— Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27.4%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 more Alphabet Class A call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2026.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is a market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Amazon call options with a strike price of $150 that expire in January 2026. Amazon has secured several large U.S. government contracts over the years, including Amazon Web Services cloud services contracts with the National Security Agency, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy. President Donald Trump even recently praised Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos for his efforts in reforming the Washington Post. Trump’s solid relationship with Bezos and Pelosi’s Amazon investment could be a bipartisan bullish signal for AMZN stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, artificial intelligence technology, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In November 2023, Pelosi purchased 50 Nvidia call options with an expiration date of Dec. 20, 2024. In June and July 2024, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Nvidia. In December 2024, she purchased 50,000 shares of Nvidia by exercising 500 call options and then sold 10,000 Nvidia shares. In January 2025, Pelosi bought another 50 Nvidia call options with an $80 strike price and a January 2026 expiration.

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

Tempus AI is an AI technology health care diagnostics and services provider. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Tempus AI call options with a strike price of $20 that expire in January 2026. Pelosi’s trade took place on Jan. 13, and Tempus launched its new AI-enabled personal health concierge app, olivia, eight days later. Because Tempus AI’s market cap is much smaller than other Pelosi stocks like Amazon and Nvidia, news of her investment was a major bullish catalyst. Tempus AI’s stock is up 95.1% in 2025 through May 27, and Pelosi’s trade is off to a very profitable start.

[Read: 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2025]

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Vistra is a utility company that provides electricity and natural gas to roughly five million residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 U.S. states. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Vistra call options with a strike price of $50 that expire in January 2026. Vistra is far from the typical boring utility sector dividend stock. Vistra significantly beefed up its nuclear power capacity in 2024 and got swept up in the AI investment boom. Leading tech companies are aggressively investing in nuclear power to meet data center energy demand, which is great news for Pelosi and other Vistra investors.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is one of the largest cybersecurity vendors, providing firewalls and cybersecurity software to customers around the world. In February 2024, Pelosi purchased 70 Palo Alto call options with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2025. These trades raised eyebrows among Pelosi’s critics because Palo Alto Networks is a U.S. government cybersecurity contractor. In December 2024, Pelosi exercised 140 Palo Alto call options and purchased 14,000 shares of PANW stock. Unfortunately for Pelosi, the stock is little changed since her initial 2024 call option purchase.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Broadcom is another Pelosi stock that is highly exposed to AI technology and has benefited from a strong investor appetite for AI stocks. The company’s Big Tech customers include Apple Inc. (AAPL), Google and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). In June 2024, Pelosi purchased 20 Broadcom call options with an $800 strike price expiring in June 2025. Broadcom underwent a 10-for-1 stock split in July 2024, so the adjusted strike price on those call options is now $80. Since Pelosi made her Broadcom call option purchase in June 2024, the stock is up around 40%.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. It is also an early market leader in AI technology and has invested nearly $14 billion in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Pelosi has been a frequent Microsoft trader in recent years. In May 2022, she purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2023, Pelosi upped her stake in Microsoft, exercising 50 call options and purchasing 5,000 shares of MSFT stock. Most recently, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft in July 2024, likely at a large profit.

More from U.S. News

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/28/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.