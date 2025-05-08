8 Stocks to Buy From Top-Rated Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately, not all analysts and the stocks they pick…

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately, not all analysts and the stocks they pick are winners. Analyst opinions and ratings can vary significantly for a particular stock, making it difficult for investors to know which analysts to trust.

Fortunately, WallStreetZen has implemented a system to track analyst stock picks based on average return, win rate and number of ratings. WallStreetZen has compiled the overall performance of more than 3,000 analysts and ranked them from best to worst. Here are recent stock picks from eight Wall Street analysts ranked in the top 1%:

Stock Upside Potential From May 29 Close Reddit Inc. (ticker: RDDT) 32.9% DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. (DDI) 110.2% Arm Holdings PLC (ARM) 75.6% BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) 58.5% EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 34.6% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 20.0% TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) 20.4% Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) 26.9%

Reddit Inc. (RDDT)

Laura Martin is an entertainment and internet analyst at Needham & Company, and her stock picking performance in recent years has been impressive. Martin has a solid 55% success rate on stock ratings, and her 556 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 15.4%. Social media platform Reddit is among Martin’s latest stock picks. More than 400 million users visit Reddit each week, making it a valuable platform for advertisers. Martin reiterated bullish coverage of Reddit in May 2025, urging investors to buy the recent dip. Martin has a “buy” rating and $145 price target for RDDT stock, which closed at $109.03 on May 29.

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. (DDI)

Another one of the highest-ranked analysts in the WallStreetZen database is Wedbush analyst Nick McKay. An impressive 49 out of McKay’s 56 stock picks have generated a positive return, a success rate of 88%. McKay’s average annual return is a whopping 83.9%. One of McKay’s most recent stock picks is DoubleDown Interactive, which develops casual games and mobile applications. DoubleDown shares have taken a 13% hit in the past year, but McKay remains optimistic. He’s been consistently bullish on the stock since April 2023. McKay has a “buy” rating and $21 price target for DDI stock, which closed at $9.99 on May 29.

Arm Holdings PLC (ARM)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann has an impressive 63% success rate on his stock ratings, but his average annual return of 27% on those 234 stock picks is even more impressive. British semiconductor technology company Arm Holdings is among Mosesmann’s latest stock picks. Since October 2023, Mosesmann has reiterated bullish coverage of Arm six times. During that period, ARM shares are up 160%. Despite the outperformance, Mosesmann sees even more upside ahead for Arm. He reiterated his bullish coverage most recently in February 2025. Mosesmann has a “strong buy” rating and $225 price target for ARM stock, which closed at $128.10 on May 29.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan is next on the WallStreetZen list of top 1% analysts. Sullivan has a 71% success rate, and his 171 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 32.9%. Sullivan covers aerospace, defense and industrial technology, and he recently reiterated his bullish stance on Earth observation satellite operator BlackSky Technology. Sullivan initiated his bullish coverage of BlackSky back in June 2021. Despite an 85% decline in the stock’s share price since that time, Sullivan has remained consistently bullish. He has a “strong buy” rating and $18 price target for BKSY stock, which closed at $11.35 on May 29.

[READ: 5 of the Best Companies to Invest in for 2025 and Beyond]

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Next among WallStreetZen’s top 1% of analysts is Raymond James analyst John Freeman. Freeman has a 57% success rate, and his 362 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 18.4%. Shares of oil and gas exploration and production company EOG Resources are up about 113% over the past five years, and Freeman has been bullish on the stock since way back in 2014. In addition to its potential valuation upside, long-term EOG investors can benefit from the stock’s sizable 3.5% forward dividend yield. Freeman has a “strong buy” rating and $148 price target for EOG stock, which closed at $109.88 on May 29.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

Oil and gas refiner Valero Energy is one of the latest stock picks from Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins, the next WallStreetZen top 1% analyst. Jenkins has a 72% success rate among 293 stock picks, and his ratings have generated an average annual return of 17.9%. Jenkins has been bullish on Valero since March 2020, and the stock’s total return of 392% has outpaced the 147% total return of the S&P 500 since his initial upgrade. Valero also has a 3.5% dividend. Jenkins has a “strong buy” rating and $155 price target for VLO stock, which closed at $129.16 on May 29.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Electronic component and printed circuit board maker TTM Technologies is one of the latest stock picks from Truist Financial analyst William Stein, the next WallStreetZen top 1% analyst. Stein has a 73% success rate among 147 stock picks, and his ratings have generated an average annual return of 35.7%. Stein has been bullish on TTM since November 2023. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by about 70% since his 2023 upgrade. In May, TTM announced a new $100 million share buyback plan. Stein has a “strong buy” rating and $36 price target for TTMI stock, which closed at $29.88 on May 29.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

The final WallStreetZen top 1% analyst on our list is Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley. Walmsley has a 77% success rate among 157 stock picks, and his 30.9% average annual return is also stellar. One of Walmsley’s latest stock picks is rideshare and delivery services platform Uber Technologies. Uber gets people and food to different destinations in more than 10,000 cities around the world. Since Walmsley initiated his bullish coverage of Uber in March 2020, shares have gone up 156%. Walmsley has a “strong buy” rating and $107 price target for UBER stock, which closed at $84.30 on May 29.

Update 05/30/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.