7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

In a volatile and uncertain time on Wall Street, it may seem like folly to make investment decisions based on…

In a volatile and uncertain time on Wall Street, it may seem like folly to make investment decisions based on where your portfolio will be years down the road. But many books have been written about the power of a “set it and forget it” strategy that relies on a long-term investment outlook rather than trying to time the market.

Buy-and-hold investors with a diversified portfolio will not only be more likely to weather short-term ups and downs, but staying invested during the market’s long-term climb is also a much less stressful way to go.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

There are indeed short-term trades and tactical bets that may make sense, depending on your risk tolerance. But the following long-term stocks have a proven track record of success and could provide a lot of peace of mind in an otherwise challenging market:

Stock Sector Market value Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) Technology $3.1 trillion Prologis Inc. (PLD) Real estate $100 billion Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Materials $28 billion Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Health care $290 billion Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B,BRK.A) Financials $1.1 trillion Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health care $357 billion JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financials $740 billion

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Market value:

$3.1 trillion Sector: Technology

It’s hard not to love Apple, with one of the most dominant brands in consumer electronics and a massive installed user base. In fact, the popularity of iPhones and iPads doesn’t just drive hardware sales but also add-on services like Apple Pay, the App Store and other revenue streams. As of its May earnings report, its Apple’s Services division accounted for roughly 26% of all quarterly revenue, or about $27 billion — roughly equal to Mac, iPad and Wearables revenue combined. That fantastic and recurring revenue stream means AAPL isn’t wholly reliant on the smartphone upgrade cycle with consumers, and will serve investors well for many years to come.

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Market value: $100 billion Sector: Real estate

Prologis is the largest real estate investment trust listed on U.S. exchanges. But while many investors may think of commercial and office space when they think of REITs, this industrial giant actually specializes in the less glamorous business of warehouses and related logistics facilities. While the properties themselves may not have as much flash as a Manhattan skyscraper, they are perhaps even more integral to the global economy in the age of e-commerce and just-in-time supply chains. With 1.3 billion square feet of space in 20 countries, Prologis serves a diverse base of roughly 6,600 customers. As a crucial middleman in nearly every industry, this logistics giant is an incredibly stable long-term stock to buy.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Market value: $28 billion Sector: Materials

Though the smallest stock on this list and not exactly a household name, Nutrien is a company that many American families rely on to literally put food on the table. That’s because it is one of the largest dedicated agricultural stocks out there, with a wide range of products and services that include 2,000 retail-facing locations worldwide. Its product line spans fertilizer, seeds, farming equipment and even financial solutions for the farmers who need these materials. The stock has rallied lately on inflationary pressures that incentivize agribusinesses to increase crop yield and therefore has increased demand for NTR products. But more importantly, it has long-term appeal as a stock that is a critical part of the global food supply chain.

[Read: 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025]

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Market value: $290 billion Sector: Health care

Novo Nordisk is a specialized pharmaceutical stock with the perfect specialty for the decades to come: diabetes and obesity care. It also provides treatments for rare blood and endocrine system disorders, but it’s the diabetes and obesity focus that is clearly the biggest draw for investors lately. Novo Nordisk’s recent Wegovy treatment just topped $8 billion in sales for 2024 to tighten its grip on this growth market. NVO shares have been choppy in 2025, but durable revenue from existing diabetes products plus its growth business in weight-loss drugs is fueling 15% to 20% revenue growth annually for the next few years. And considering the persistent troubles with weight management and health issues around the globe, Novo Nordisk is a health care stock that has a bright long-term outlook.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B, BRK.A)

Market value: $1.1 trillion Sector: Financials

Berkshire is closely watched by many investors, in large part thanks to Warren Buffett‘s folksy style and shrewd investment leadership. Lately, however, BRK has been a point of interest because of how much money it has on the sidelines. At the end of March, the company boasted a staggering $347.7 billion in “dry powder” to make a big bang with future dealmaking. Though the current environment features volatility and uncertainty and Buffett is retiring later this year, Berkshire has a proven track record of success. And with a tremendous cash stockpile that gives the team at Berkshire plenty of options, this investment giant seems like a good bet for long-term investment portfolios.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Market value: $357 billion Sector: Health care

Sometimes referred to as a “widow and orphan” stock, J&J is one of the most iconic blue chips on Wall Street because of its staying power across the decades. It boasts nearly 140 years of operations and a stellar AAA credit rating that is better than every other stock on Wall Street — save Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), the only other AAA-rated U.S. company. While it has shrunk from a few years ago as measured by market value thanks to a 2023 spinoff of its consumer health business that is now known as Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), Johnson & Johnson is still one of the 25 largest U.S. corporations. What’s more, this blue-chip dividend stock has a jaw-dropping track record of more than 60 consecutive years of dividend growth, proving its staying power and a long-term commitment to sharing profits with shareholders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Market value: $740 billion Sector: Financials

JPMorgan is another Wall Street icon with deep roots, with a corporate history that stretches back to 1799. It has weathered many economic downturns and bear markets, remaining the largest U.S. bank by assets. In fact, this megabank has a history of shrewd deals during times of crisis, including the purchase of then-toxic Bear Stearns during the financial crisis and the more recent fire-sale purchase of Silicon Valley bank during regional bank volatility a few years ago. By making bold but profitable deals, JPM has been able to provide consistent performance over many years. And with unmatched domestic scale, it seems unlikely that this bank is going anywhere in the long run.

More from U.S. News

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

6 Best ETFs for Weekly Income

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025

7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/15/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.