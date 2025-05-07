7 New Stocks to Watch

Everyone tends to pay attention when big-name stocks make their initial public offerings (IPO). That’s in part because in hindsight,…

Everyone tends to pay attention when big-name stocks make their initial public offerings (IPO). That’s in part because in hindsight, the debut of certain companies provides a life-changing investment opportunity. Consider Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA), which hit public markets in 2010 with a valuation of just $2 billion or so — and now, the company is worth more than $1 trillion.

The following new stocks to watch admittedly may never deliver those kinds of gains. But there is undoubtedly interest in growth-oriented companies that have recently tapped public markets to finance their big plans for the future.

A disclaimer, however: The following list doesn’t include stocks that just dropped a few months ago, nor does it cover any small companies with market capitalizations under $1 billion, which are much more volatile in their share price movements.

Stocks IPO Date Current Value Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) May 2024 $20 billion Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) May 2024 $7 billion Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) June 2024 $6.8 billion OneStream Inc. (OS) July 2024 $7 billion Lineage Inc. (LINE) July 2024 $11.4 billion StandardAero Inc. (SARO) October 2024 $9.5 billion Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) October 2024 $4.7 billion

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK)

IPO date: May 2024 Current value: $20 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

Viking is the up-and-coming cruise operator that primarily provides river voyages that cater to tourists. It currently operates a fleet of 96 ships, including 83 river vessels. Last year, the company upsized its IPO to put up 64 million shares at $24 apiece. VIK stock has done pretty well, too, rising more than 35% despite headwinds for other consumer stocks. That’s in part because of strong results, including a May earnings report that showed revenue jumping 25% year over year.

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK)

IPO date: May 2024 Current value: $7 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

Zeekr is a China-based firm engaged in R&D and production of electric vehicles (EV) and batteries. It offers electric passenger vehicles and also produces powertrains and battery packs for third-party electric vehicles, operating as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTC: GELYF). Shares are up about 17% since its IPO at $21 a share, despite what could be seen as persistent headwinds to EVs in the U.S., in large part because this is a company serving Asia. And while tariffs are bad for multinational domestic automakers, ZK seems to be doing just fine in serving onshore partners in China. With a recent earnings report showing a 21% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries, Zeekr is clearly not suffering any headwinds right now.

Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY)

IPO date: June 2024 Current value: $6.8 billion Sector: Health care

A cloud-based software solution for health care payments, Waystar is a niche service provider that helps with claim and payment management. Anyone who has worked in health care knows that the draconian nature of insurance can be a bear for providers to navigate, which makes WAY a stock with a tool that is in high demand. The stock offered at $21.50 almost a year ago, and has surged about 80% in short order, thanks in part to strong results that showed 18% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 and then 14% in its most recent Q1 report.

OneStream Inc. (OS)

IPO date: July 2024 Current value: $7 billion Sector: Technology

OneStream is an artificial-intelligence-enabled software platform that aims to streamline financial processes, including reporting and compliance, budgeting, forecasting, analytics, and more. The company offered 24.5 million shares at $20 apiece, and has tacked on about 40% since its July IPO. Results have been strong, with Q1 earnings showing 31% growth in subscriptions and a 24% expansion in revenue overall, which hints that this success may not just be a flash in the pan.

Lineage Inc. (LINE)

IPO date: July 2024 Current value: $11.4 billion Sector: Real estate

Cold storage specialist Lineage is the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehouse company, with a network of over 485 facilities totaling approximately 86 million square feet across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. This provides critical support for the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors. Unfortunately, Wall Street hasn’t been thrilled with the outlook for LINE given the prospect of trade disruptions and generally high borrowing costs. After debuting at $78 per share last summer, Lineage has crashed about 40%. That said, this refrigerated warehouse operator is unlikely to see any significant competition to its niche business, so it could be a strong new stock to watch going forward.

StandardAero Inc. (SARO)

IPO date: October 2024 Current value: $9.5 billion Sector: Industrial

StandardAero is one of the world’s leading independent gas turbine engine companies, providing maintenance and repair services that ensure end users can keep their fleets in the air. Its customers include logistics providers and passenger airlines that use the Airbus A320 family or Boeing 737s — some of the most popular planes on the planet. In October, SARA announced it would upsize its IPO of 60 million shares of common stock, at an initial price of $24 a share. Shares have edged modestly higher since then, driven in part by its most recent earnings report that showed 16% revenue growth in Q1.

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM)

IPO date: October 2024 Current value: $4.7 billion Sector: Technology

Ingram is a specialist information technology (IT) firm that provides IT hardware along with software and business services. That includes everything from personal computers for small businesses with remote employees to copiers for corporate offices to cloud-based financing solutions. Though it just IPO’d several months ago, Ingram was founded in 1979 and previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange from 1996 until 2016, when it was acquired by a Chinese conglomerate before a recent spin-out. Shares have drifted slightly lower from their $22 offer price thanks to some of the general business uncertainty out there, but INGM remains a new stock to watch thanks to its unique niche in business services.

