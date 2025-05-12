53 Travel Hacks Our Editors Use On Every Trip

Vacations are fun — once you get to your destination. Packing and flying can be overwhelming at best, and kids…

Vacations are fun — once you get to your destination. Packing and flying can be overwhelming at best, and kids add a whole other dimension (or several) to the planning process. To help you navigate your next trip with ease, we’ve gathered our best travel hacks, acquired from years of experience on the road, in the air and on the rails.

Air Travel

1. When you’re traveling as a couple, book an aisle and a window seat, leaving the middle seat open. People are less likely to select the middle seat, so if your flight isn’t full, you just might have some extra space to yourselves. If someone does end up in that seat, they will typically be more than happy to trade for an aisle or window seat (give them their choice) instead of being stuck in the middle. — Elizabeth Von Tersch, Senior Editor

2. Traveling to Europe? If you don’t have any direct flight options, see if you can connect through Ireland on your way home. The Dublin and Shannon Airports are the only European airports with a U.S. Preclearance facility, meaning you’ll be able to go through U.S. immigration and customs before your flight. When you land in the U.S., you’ll be treated as a domestic traveler and can bypass customs for a swift airport exit. — Elizabeth

3. Mobile ordering (think: coffee from Starbucks) works just as well at the airport (and is a godsend when traveling with kids). You’ll just need to do a little research ahead of time to see which restaurants are available at the airport, and where. — Amanda Norcross, Senior SEO and Content Strategist

4. Before you board, ensure any items you need on the plane are in your personal item, not your carry-on, just in case the airline needs to gate check your bag (due to limited space in the overhead bins). — Marisa Méndez, Senior Editor

5. Planning to drive to the airport? Book your parking ahead of time, as there’s often a discount on the overall fee. — Erin Evans, Managing Editor

6. If parking garages appear to be full, go straight up to the roof or top level to check for empty spots instead of wasting time hunting around each level. — Nicola Wood, Senior Editor

7. Also, be sure to make a note or take a photo of where you park. It’s very easy to forget where you left your car after a weeklong trip. — Nicola

8. I like to pack a few individually wrapped hand wipes, face wipes, glasses wipes, gum and lip balm into a small pouch that clips on the exterior of my personal item. It makes it easy to grab these things while in the airport, in-flight or making my way through a train station. — Rachael Hood, Senior Editor

9. For things like reading material, snacks and earbuds, I have a designated reusable pouch that I can access with ease from my bag under the seat. This avoids rifling through my entire bag for what I want, and it helps to keep other items safely in my bag. I can also pack up quickly when it’s time to deplane. — Rachael

10. When I go on long-haul flights I like to make the in-flight movie more fun by packing small bags of popcorn and favorite movie treats to turn the flight into movie night (or day). — Rachael

Planning

11. Research what restaurants you want to go to ahead of time and take note of when reservations open for popular spots. Some open anywhere from two weeks to 18 months in advance, and they get booked quickly. Then, add a calendar alert reminder in your phone on the date you need to book reservations so you can get a table secured at whatever restaurants you want. — Erin

12. Download Google Maps areas of the places you’ll be traveling, especially for hiking or other outdoor activities. You can even download huge areas or multiday hikes. — Leilani Osmundson, Senior Digital Producer

10. It sounds simple, but check your destination’s average weather highs, lows and precipitation. This can help you decide the best time to go based on the types of activities you want to do. — Rachael

11. Always look at Google reviews for attractions you’re going to, specifically for tips. Sometimes I search the reviews for specific terms like “tip” or “recommend.” — Leilani

12. I always put together a specific folder of apps on my phone for the country I’m traveling to. For example, for a recent trip to New Zealand, my apps included: Delta, Air New Zealand, Uber, the Abel Tasman app, a New Zealand earthquake reporting app and a New Zealand camping app. — Leilani

13. Always look up the country’s emergency number and keep it stored or noted in your phone. — Leilani

14. Keep things you can’t afford to lose or replace on you at all times (passport, meds, etc.). — Leilani

15. Look up general translations and niceties in the country’s language — most importantly, words and signs for bathroom. — Leilani

16. Plan to buy the local bug spray instead of bringing it from home. Based on experience, it’ll likely guard better against the local bugs. — Leilani

17. Book the first flight of the day — these flights are statistically associated with fewer delays and cancellations. — Amanda

18. For the best airfare, focus on the days you plan to fly vs. the day you plan to book. It is usually cheapest to fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays (when business travel demand is down). — Amanda

19. Share your location with someone you trust and keep them in the loop about your travel plans, especially if you’re traveling alone. — Catriona Kendall, Editor

20. Keep pictures or PDFs of important documents in your email or somewhere you can access them digitally, such as a Google doc. It’s never a bad idea to print out the documents and keep them in a waterproof or water-resistant plastic sleeve or bag, either, just in case something happens to your phone. — Leilani

21. Download any media (music, TV show episodes, movies, etc.) you want to watch or listen to while traveling before you get to the airport/train station/etc. In my experience, the Wi-Fi isn’t great in these places and it can take an extremely long time for them to download. — Alissa Grisler, Editor

22. Always check to see if the destination you are visiting offers a CityPASS. It won’t always be worth it, but if you are already buying tickets for several attractions on a destination’s list, it can sometimes save you some money. — Alissa

23. Create your own personalized travel map before your vacation. Leading up to your trip, log any attractions, hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. that you might want to visit into a Google or Apple Maps guide. It sounds simple, but it will make your life way easier. You can use this map to plan your days based on which attractions are located close together. Plus, you’ll have a list of preapproved dining options so you don’t waste time on your trip trying to decide where to go for dinner. — Alissa

24. If spending more than 30 days in a destination, look for accommodations on Furnished Finder. Instead of paying for 30 days in a hotel or Airbnb (which would be outrageously expensive), you can rent an apartment for the normal cost of rent in that area. — Alissa

Car Rentals

25. If you get a rental car, book it with a credit card that has rental car protections (so you can bypass the rental company’s insurance). I also highly recommend taking pictures and video (and noting the date on the video) of it before you drive off in case there’s any preexisting damage. When you return it, take more pictures to show where you parked it and prove that you didn’t damage it. — Catriona

26. Join a (free) car rental rewards program. Yes, you can earn rewards toward future car rentals, but an even bigger benefit is the ability to bypass the long car rental lines at the airport. — Amanda

Accommodations

27. Want a late checkout? Just ask! Call from your room either the night before or morning of checkout and kindly ask if it might be available. This typically works for me, and you don’t have to pay an additional fee like you would if you booked a late checkout with your reservation. — Erin

28. If you see a vacation rental on a site like Airbnb or Vrbo that you like, do a quick search online to see if it operates an independent website or rents through a smaller agency. It’s typically cheaper, with fewer administrative or cleaning fees, so you can save some money by booking directly. — Erin

29. If you are arriving before your hotel’s check-in time or leaving after check-out, you can try using a luggage storage app like Bounce or Luggage Hero to stash your suitcases while you explore. However, a lot of hotels and attractions will also store your bags for free if you ask. — Alissa

30. When I go on a trip, I unpack all my clothes into the closet or drawers in the hotel when I arrive. Then, as I wear the clothes each day, I pack them back into the empty suitcase. By the end of the trip, your clothes are all packed up! Just toss in your shoes and toiletries and you’re ready to go. — Nicola

31. If your accommodations have laundry facilities, do a load of laundry or two before you come home. Unpacking is a breeze, plus it’s one less post-vacation chore to take care of. I bring along a small bag of Tide Pods or laundry sheets to save space. — Marisa

32. As an added safety measure, pack an inexpensive doorstop. From the inside, wedge it under the door to deter unwanted guests from entering your Airbnb or hotel room. — Leilani

Packing

33. Pack a capsule wardrobe of similar colors that can be mixed and matched to save on space in your luggage. I typically bring a few shirts and tops of varying warmth and style, along with two pairs of pants, a versatile dress and comfortable shoes that can be worn with everything. — Rachael

34. Bring a pair of slippers or slipper socks with you to keep your feet warm (and prevent falling on unfamiliar floors). — Marisa

35. Keep your toiletry bag packed at all times. Not only will this ensure you don’t forget anything, but it’ll be one less thing you have to pack before your next trip. — Amanda

36. If you’ll have last-minute things to pack in the morning, put a list on top of your suitcase. I’ll generally have a sticky note with a list of things and a few items on top of the suitcase (like my night guard case) so I don’t forget to pack them. — Marisa

37. Save packing space in your suitcase by packing items like socks, undergarments and accessories in your shoes or boots. — Rachael

38. Stow a small packable tote in your luggage. That way you’ll have a bag available for shopping, packing a picnic or bringing a few extra layers for a day trip. It’s especially helpful if your destination is looking to cut down on single-use plastic bags. — Rachael

39. I am a strong believer in a list. I write a packing list in the Notes app on my phone every time I travel, and check off items as I pack them into the bag. It keeps you from forgetting items, and it’s also helpful when you are repacking at the end of your trip (to make sure you don’t leave anything behind). — Nicola

40. Bringing a portable charger has saved me so many headaches while traveling, even when it just means not having to fight for limited outlet space in your accommodations. — Catriona

41. Have some Ziploc bags (in all sizes) on hand — they’re useful for storing souvenirs, keeping valuable items dry, holding a leaky shampoo bottle, etc. — Leilani

42. Pack a carry-on backpack instead of traditional carry-on luggage. Most of the time if I’m in a later boarding group where they’re starting to check carry-ons, they’ll continue to let me go through with my carry-on backpack. Also, this makes it so much easier to get around, especially in places like Europe that have stone walkways and such that are difficult to maneuver with suitcase wheels. (Just be sure your backpack has a waist strap to take the weight off your shoulders.) — Leilani

43. For pure noise cancellation on planes, bring noise cancellation headphones PLUS ear plugs. — Leilani

44. I pack two separate pill cases: one for meds I need to take daily (allergy pills, a multivitamin, etc.) and one for as-needed meds like painkillers, Pepto-Bismol, Sudafed, etc. I use painter’s tape to label everything with drug type, dosage and expiration. I also got a color packet to coordinate pills (naproxen is blue pills, so it goes with blue. Excedrin is a green package so it’s in green, etc.) — Marisa

45. Bring an empty water bottle or cup with you through security (I like to travel with my YETI Rambler 10 oz. Tumbler). Then, you can use it to fill up from the water fountains or dispensers in the terminal; I often ask for ice from one of the bars or coffee shops in the airport and they’re happy to oblige. Plus, it’s always great to have a cup that keeps drinks cool so you can drink from it in your hotel, by the pool, on the beach or on the go wherever you’re out and about for the day. — Erin

46. eSIMs are really nice to have and pretty cheap. — Leilani

Family and Group Travel

47. Wait to board the plane with kids. While airlines invite families with small children to board early, I cherish any extra time my three boys can run around in the airport instead of being confined to their seats. This works best if you’ve checked a bag and don’t need to stow a carry-on. — Elizabeth

48. When traveling with a baby, put extra diapers, wipes, a changing pad and an extra onesie in one big Ziploc bag. This is much easier for diaper changes in the tiny airplane bathroom than lugging the entire diaper backpack in there. — Nicola

49. If you’re traveling with a lap infant, check the seating chart on the airline’s app when you get to the airport or your gate. If there’s a row of empty seats, you can go up to the gate agent and politely ask if you might be able to switch to that row so you get a little extra space for you and baby. (The key is to check this and request it before the remaining seats are assigned to other customers.) — Erin

50. Never, ever pay to check a travel crib with an airline. Companies like Babyquip offer rentals that are typically less than the round-trip baggage fees. On the one occasion a rental option was not available in my destination, I bought a cheap travel crib there (again, less than the cost of checking one both ways) and donated it to the vacation rental. — Elizabeth

51. If you’re traveling with a big group, slot in some time just for yourself. Take a walk, have coffee on the deck, take a few extra minutes to lounge in bed in the morning. Even if you’re having a great time, a little reset goes a long way. — Marisa

52. Hit your local dollar store to stock up on small toys and activities to pull out of your bag and surprise the kids with throughout your journey. — Amanda

53. If you are traveling with a partner or group, determine every person’s one to two must-do items ahead of time. Have a secondary list of things to do if you have time to spare. It sounds obvious, but if you are trying to plan logistics for a large group, it’s an easy way to make sure everyone leaves feeling like they got to do what they wanted. Plus, you’ll have a backup list of activities ready so you don’t end up twiddling your thumbs. — Alissa

