If you’re like many moms, you manage your household’s activities and family budget. You figure out what to buy when and how to get the best deals. You might have a few credit cards in your financial tool belt, but are they really serving you? We asked three financial experts — who are also proud moms — which credit cards are worth your time.

5 Best Credit Cards for Moms

Best Overall Points Card: Bread Rewards™ Card from American Express

— Rewards: Three points at U.S. gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and on utility purchases; one point on all other eligible purchases; 25% extra points when you make 20 or more purchases each billing period

— Annual fee: $0

— APR: 19.74% to 34.24% variable

— Notable perks: Purchase protection, travel accident insurance, discount opportunities and access to Events with Amex.

Best for Groceries and Transit: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

— Rewards: 6% cash back on groceries (up to $6,000 in purchases annually) and on select streaming subscriptions; 3% on transit and on gas at U.S. gas stations; and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

— Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

— APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months, then 20.24% to 29.24% variable

— Notable perks: Purchase protection, return protection, extended warranty and car rental coverage

Best for Medical Care: CareCredit Rewards Mastercard

— Rewards: Earn two points for every dollar spent in-network, on health and wellness, and at grocery and pet stores until July 31, 2025. Earn one point on all other purchases.

— Annual fee: $0

— Purchase APR: 32.99%

— Notable perks: Widespread acceptance and can be used for medical, dental, vision or veterinary care, as well as funeral, burial and cremation expenses. Eligible purchases over $200 can get deferred interest for six, 12, 18 or 24 months.

Best for Family Travel: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

— Rewards: 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel; and 2 miles per dollar on all other eligible purchases

— Annual fee: $395

— Purchase APR: 19.99% to 29.24% (variable)

— Notable perks: 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary; $300 annual travel credit for excursions booked through Capital One Travel; up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®; cellphone protection, and airport lounge access for you and up to two guests

Best Overall Cash Back: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

— Rewards: 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel?; 3% on drugstore and restaurant purchases; and 1.5% cash back on all other eligible purchases

— Annual fee: $0

— Purchase APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 18.99% to 28.49% variable

— Notable perks: Purchase protection, extended warranty, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, auto rental coverage

What to Look for When Choosing a Credit Card

It’s a smart idea to compare several cards across multiple data points. Here are a few important criteria to consider:

Interest Rate and Fees

A promotional annual percentage rate can be useful if you want to finance a large purchase over time without paying interest. However, if you pay your balance off each month, you never have to worry about the interest rate.

Some people are completely against paying an annual fee. Bobbi Rebell, certified financial planner and personal finance expert and writer, takes a less adamant stance. “While it is nice to have cards that don’t charge fees, if there is one that offers extremely high rewards for things you know you are going to be doing, it might make sense to pay the fee,” she says. “Many cards will offer to waive the fee for the first year, so be sure to ask for that. Just make a note on your calendar for when it comes time to renew that card, so you can make a deliberate decision a year from now whether or not to renew.”

Introductory Offers

Leslie H. Tayne, finance and debt expert and founder of Tayne Law Group, is a big fan of introductory offers with one caveat. “Introductory offers can be a great time to open a credit account, but they often require consumers to spend thousands to retrieve it,” she says. “Before signing up, ensure you have the funds to pay off the debt you rack up in the first few months of using your new card, and then you can indulge properly in the rewards.”

Rewards and Perks

Your new credit card should align with your lifestyle. “It’s important for moms to look at their spending habits to figure out where they shop the most and what they buy the most to find the best credit card for their needs,” says Andrea Woroch, a nationally recognized consumer finance expert and former U.S. News contributor. “Specifically, one that offers maximum rewards for the types of purchases they make the most and stores they shop at the most frequently.”

Your new card should also be easy to manage. “Perks and rewards are great, but busy moms may not have time — or the mental space — to keep track if those rewards are always changing,” Rebell says. “It may make sense to focus on cards that have more consistent rewards or even just straight up cash back.”

How Moms Can Maximize Card Benefits

Once you’ve chosen your new card, here are some pointers on how to get the most out of it:

— Be patient. Credit card companies adjust their offerings regularly, so it pays to keep tabs on the cards you may want. “One of the best ways to maximize a credit card’s benefits is to wait for the right introductory offer or call your current bank and see what new offers are available on your current cards or (through) new card programs,” Tayne says.

— Pay your card in full each month. Unless you’re in a promotional APR period, carrying a balance from month to month will likely cost you more in interest than you earn in rewards. However, “As long as you pay off your balance in full every month, the rewards work as free money or benefits,” says Tayne. “Depending on the card, there are other benefits to paying off your card in full. For example, some cards offer additional cash back once purchases are paid off.”

— Stay organized. Your life is hectic, so find a way to manage your credit cards that works for you. “If that means keeping everything on one card that is a general benefits card, then that is the best thing for you and don’t sweat it,” Rebell says. “If you enjoy the game of keeping up with perks that change and benefits that are different for each card, create a system to stay on track.”

— Get a card just for you. Remember: If you can afford it, it’s OK to splurge a little. “For moms who often spend most of their income on their families, having a credit card at their favorite retail outlet can be a good way for them to spoil themselves with rewards and member benefits on things they like,” says Tayne.

5 Best Credit Cards for Moms originally appeared on usnews.com