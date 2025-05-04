4 Home Maintenance Tasks to Do Yourself, and 4 to Outsource

When you buy a home, you don’t just commit to a mortgage payment. You also commit to the time and…

The general rule of thumb for home maintenance is to budget 1% to 4% of your home’s value each year. Zillow puts the average U.S. home value at about $367,000, which means the typical homeowner could be looking at anywhere from about $3,670 to almost $14,680 per year just for upkeep.

If you’re wondering how to stick to the lower end of that range versus the higher end, the answer could boil down to doing more of the work yourself. But if you’re new to homeownership, it can be tricky to figure out which tasks to tackle solo and which to outsource. Here’s a rundown of some common maintenance items you should feel comfortable doing yourself — and which you get help with.

The DIY List

1. Change Your Own HVAC Filters

Changing your HVAC filters approximately every three months can help improve your indoor air quality and increase your system’s efficiency. And thankfully, that’s an easy task you can handle on your own, says Jim Marino, home maintenance expert and CEO at Pinnacle Home Improvements based in Georgia.

That said, you may want to take a look at your HVAC filters on a monthly basis and change them more frequently if they appear dirty. Certain factors, like having pets at home, may increase that likelihood.

2. Touch Up Your Own Paint

Over time, your walls can get stained and your paint can chip. Slapping on a fresh coat of paint is a great way to breathe new life into your home. Marino says there’s no reason you can’t tackle a project like that yourself. Doing so could be a huge money saver.

Do keep in mind, though, that some painting projects require multiple coats. Make sure to budget the right amount of time to get the job done correctly.

3. Address Minor Plumbing Needs Yourself

Your home will also likely require different plumbing-related fixes. If they’re simple enough, you can probably do them yourself, says Marino.

“Most homeowners will find it simple enough to unclog a drain, replace a faucet washer or a shower head without any assistance,” he says. However, for persistent clogs, you may want to call in a professional.

4. Clean Up Your Own Yard Debris

A well-kept yard helps your home make a great first impression. And Ohio-based Chris Counahan, president of LeafFilter, says there’s no reason you can’t tackle yard cleanups on your own.

“Excessive leaves, needles, sticks and other debris within 30 feet of your home is dangerous,” Counahan says. “It can cause damage to your roof, clog gutters, or become a fire hazard. Cleaning your yard is a great, safe home project for homeowners to handle themselves.”

Marino says there’s no need to hire a lawn service for regular maintenance if that doesn’t comfortably fit into your budget.

“Save on the costs of keeping up your yard and get exercise by mowing your own lawn,” he says.

Call in the Pros

No matter how handy you think you are, some tasks are simple better left to experts.

1. Get Help With Gutter Cleanings

Some people will tell you that cleaning a gutter is easy work. And that may be true. But accessing your gutters can be tricky, which is why Counahan says it’s a job best left for the professionals.

“Any time you’re using a ladder, you open yourself to the possibility of serious injury or even death,” he says. An estimated 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries each year, according to the National Association of Home Builders, so it’s really not worth taking the risk.

2. Hire Professionals for Pest Control

Some properties are more prone to pest infestations than others. But when you have a home that requires regular treatments, it’s generally best to hire professionals, Marino says.

“Any homeowner can spray around for a random bug or two,” says Marino. “But when termites, rodents and other pests infest, you need specialized treatments that only experts can provide.”

3. Get Professional HVAC System Maintenance

Your HVAC system needs regular maintenance to do its job well. It’s also important to have your system inspected ahead of both winter and summer to ensure it can maintain a comfortable indoor climate.

Steve Robbins, owner at Robbins Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., in New Mexico, says HVAC maintenance is something homeowners should never neglect. But they should also be careful about doing it themselves.

“Outside of changing your air filters regularly, most AC and heating maintenance should go to a pro,” says Robbins. “If you need to open up the unit or mess with electrical components, bring in a licensed technician. AC systems are more complex than they look. One loose connection or even the wrong cleaning method can cause serious problems.”

4. Hire an Expert for Roofing or Siding Repairs

In the course of the year, it’s possible for shingles on your roof to come loose or for pieces of siding to blow away during storms. You might assume these are easy fixes. But Marino thinks hiring a roofer or siding expert is a better bet.

“Making repairs to the roof or siding of your home isn’t just more complicated than it looks,” says Marino. “It’s also incredibly dangerous and requires a licensed professional.”

In addition to avoiding injury, Marino says using a professional could result in a more meticulous result.

“You’ll have better quality and cohesiveness on your home’s exterior where it really needs to make a good impression for curb appeal,” he says.

