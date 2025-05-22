22nd Century: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3…

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Mocksville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.50 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.89 per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XXII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XXII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.