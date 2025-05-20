20 Companies That Offer Unlimited Vacation Days

An unlimited vacation policy might sound like a dream come true. Imagine hitting the slopes or escaping to the beach…

An unlimited vacation policy might sound like a dream come true.

Imagine hitting the slopes or escaping to the beach whenever you please without counting down your remaining vacation days. This kind of flexibility is appealing — but still uncommon. According to a 2024 employee benefits survey

by the Society for Human Resource Management, only 7% of employers offer paid unlimited leave. Still, for a lucky few, that level of freedom is a reality.

How Do Unlimited Vacation Days Work?

With unlimited vacation days, you’re free to take as much time off as you choose, as long as your responsibilities are met. Of course, if you take excessive time off, it could hurt your performance and frustrate your manager and team. To get an idea of the norm, ask your boss or colleagues about the typical range. If it’s three to five weeks, you’ll want to stick to that.

“A lot of employees like the option of having unlimited (paid time off) but don’t utilize it as much as you would think,” wrote Angela Tait, chief talent strategist and founder of Tait Consulting LLC, in an email. She compares unlimited paid time off to amenities at an apartment complex: enticing during the application process, but often underused once you actually move in (or get hired).

To avoid letting unlimited benefits go to waste, “take breaks consistently throughout the year,” Tait advises. And as long as you make sure your work is covered when you’re out of the office, she says, “there’s no reason to feel guilty or worry about abusing the policy.”

Megan Burdett, human resources professional and talent enablement partner at Paychex, agrees. “Proactively taking time off is far better than waiting until you’re burnt out and forced to take an unplanned break,” she wrote in an email. “Think of time off as part of your performance strategy, not a break from it.”

On the hunt for employers that offer this perk? We’ve compiled a list of 20 companies that offer unlimited PTO. This is not a comprehensive list, but it’s a great starting point.

[READ: 5 Workplace Trends That Employers Love and Workers Hate]

Adobe

What the company does: Adobe is best known for its multimedia and creative software products such as Photoshop, Creative Cloud and Acrobat Reader.

Unlimited vacation policy: Adobe provides ample vacation days and encourages employees to take advantage of this benefit. As the company states on its website, “All exempt Adobe employees, who work at least 24 hours a week, are provided with flexible paid time off. This plan does not prescribe a specific number of vacation days. This flexibility allows you to balance work and personal life effectively, subject to your manager’s approval and needs of business.”

Asana

What the company does:Asana offers collaborative project management software for teams, allowing them to track projects, organize tasks and streamline communication.

Unlimited vacation policy: Asana offers unlimited paid time off, so employees can take as many days off as they need for any reason.

Bolt

What the company does: Bolt is an online payment and checkout platform for e-commerce retailers.

Unlimited vacation policy: Besides unlimited PTO and vacation days, Bolt offers employees flexible working hours, a generous number of paid holidays, five floating holidays and your birthday off.

Chegg

What the company does: Chegg is an online platform that caters to students, providing digital and physical textbook rentals, homework help, online tutoring and other services.

Unlimited vacation policy: Chegg’s employees are not restricted to a limited number of vacation days per year. Instead, the company offers a flexible “as you need” time-off policy.

Coinbase

What the company does: Coinbase offers a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring and storing cryptocurrency.

Unlimited vacation policy: In addition to unlimited PTO, Coinbase offers four “recharge” weeks, roughly once per quarter, during which the entire company shuts down so employees can enjoy downtime without work piling up.

Evernote

What the company does: This company designs note-taking software that allows users to organize digital notes and sync them across devices.

Unlimited vacation policy: Evernote offers a $1,000 annual vacation stipend to encourage employees to take advantage of its unlimited paid time off policy. The company also introduced “wellness weekends,” where the entire company enjoys a three- or four-day weekend to rest and recharge.

Github

What the company does: GitHub is a developer platform that gives developers a space to create, store, manage and share their code.

Unlimited vacation policy: GitHub’s flexible time off policy “supports you being present for whatever life throws at you,” according to the company website.

Grubhub

What the company does: Grubhub is an online food ordering and delivery platform.

Unlimited vacation policy: Grubhub offers unlimited vacation time for exempt employees, designed to promote “a good work-life balance,” according to the company.

[The Best Companies for Work-Life Balance]

Honeywell

What the company does:Honeywell is a global conglomerate headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, that specializes in aerospace, building technologies and industrial automation solutions.

Unlimited vacation policy: Honeywell offers salaried employees an unlimited paid time off policy, allowing them to take as much time away from work as needed — provided they coordinate scheduling and coverage with their managers.

HubSpot

What the company does: This customer relationship management software provides a platform to help companies attract customers, convert leads and close sales.

Unlimited vacation policy:HubSpot’s unlimited vacation policy lets employees take time off whenever they want and for as long as they like. The company also has a “vacation quota relief” program designed to help sales employees take time off without worrying about hitting their targets. And once employees hit the five-year mark with the company, they get a four-week paid sabbatical. “Some employees take vacations with their families, while others learn how to play the guitar, or enjoy month-long honeymoons,” according to the company’s website.

Klaviyo

What the company does: Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform specializing in email and SMS marketing for e-commerce businesses.

Unlimited vacation policy: Klaviyo offers unlimited vacation days, and employees are encouraged to take a minimum of four weeks off each year.

Microsoft

What the company does:Microsoft is a multinational technology company that develops software, electronics and related services.

Unlimited vacation policy: In 2023, Microsoft shifted U.S. salaried employees to a new discretionary time off policy that gives them unlimited vacation days.

Morning Brew

What the company does: Launched in 2015 as an email newsletter covering business, Morning Brew is a digital media company owned by multinational media company Axel Springer SE.

Unlimited vacation policy: Morning Brew offers unlimited paid time off to all of its employees. “And by unlimited, we mean absolutely unlimited,” according to the company.

Netflix

What the company does:Netflix is a subscription-based media streaming platform that offers TV shows, documentaries, movies and original content.

Unlimited vacation policy: Salaried employees can take as much time off as they want. According to the company’s “work life philosophy,” it doesn’t set a holiday and vacation schedule, “so you can observe what’s important to you — including when your mind and body need a break.”

Oracle

What the company does:Oracle is a computer technology company is known for its cloud-, hardware- and license-related services.

Unlimited vacation policy: Oracle offers unlimited vacation time — or “flexible vacation” — to salaried employees. Eligible employees can take time off at any time as long as they receive preapproval from their manager.

Roku

What the company does: Roku manufactures a family of popular hardware digital media players, such as Roku TVs and Roku players.

Unlimited vacation policy: Roku salaried employees enjoy unlimited PTO. “You can take what you think is appropriate, as long as you get your job done and don’t impact the team’s work,” according to the company.

Salesforce

What the company does: Salesforce creates cloud-based customer relationship management tools and solutions for companies in various industries.

Unlimited vacation policy: Salesforce offers a flexible paid time off policy with no fixed number of vacation days.

Skillshare

What the company does: Skillshare is a community-based online learning platform that provides educational videos.

Unlimited vacation policy: Skillshare’s unlimited vacation days policy requires every employee to take a minimum number of days off each year. The company also offers paid sabbaticals every three years for tenured employees.

SoFi

What the company does: SoFi is an online bank that offers financial products including student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards.

Unlimited vacation policy: SoFi offers flexible vacation for exempt employees as well as “generous vacation and sick time for non-exempt employees,” according to the company.

[READ: 30 Big Companies That Hire Remote and Hybrid Workers]

Vimeo

What the company does:Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing and services platform on which people upload and share videos.

Unlimited vacation policy: Vimeo provides unlimited paid time off to its salaried employees and also offers a week-long annual company break.

Unlimited PTO Only Works If Employees Actually Use It

Unlimited vacation sounds great, but its value depends on how the company supports the practice. Does the company encourage employees to take advantage of unlimited PTO? Do managers take advantage of the policy? Read employee reviews on platforms like Glassdoor to see how a company handles time off.

If the company culture supports it, unlimited PTO can be a great benefit that helps employees recharge and show up more effectively at work. But if a company makes employees feel guilty for taking time off, that “unlimited” vacation policy might not be worth much at all.

More from U.S. News

What Is a Good Salary in 2025?

10 Worst Times to Switch Jobs

Salary vs. Hourly Pay: What’s the Difference?

20 Companies That Offer Unlimited Vacation Days originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/14/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.