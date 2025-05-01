1stdibs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Friday reported a loss of $4.8 million in…

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $21.2 million to $22.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIBS

