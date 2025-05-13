13 Top Pink Sand Beaches Around the World

No rose-colored glasses are needed to enjoy these stunning stretches of sand. You may have heard of white and black…

No rose-colored glasses are needed to enjoy these stunning stretches of sand.

You may have heard of white and black sand beaches, but what about shores with pink sands? Though rare, several countries around the world, including Greece and Indonesia, are home to beautiful pink-hued shorelines. As if turquoise seas weren’t stunning enough, pairing them with blush-colored sands makes for a photo no Instagram filter can rival. Read on to see which famous shorelines are worth adding to your bucket list.

Note: Keep in mind that pink sand may only appear seasonally or in patches at these beaches, and the color may not be as vibrant as it appears in photos.

Horseshoe Bay Beach: Bermuda

One of the most famous and photographed beaches in Bermuda is Horseshoe Bay Beach. Located in South Shore Park, this pink-tinted beach (which is named for its curved shape) features a coastal trail that connects it to other area beaches, plus hidden coves, limestone rocks and cliffs that add to its beauty. The beach offers a variety of amenities, from lifeguards to rentals of beach chairs and towels. You can also rent water sports equipment like snorkeling gear and boogie boards. For extra fun, attend one of several annual festivals hosted on-site.

Where to stay: For nearby accommodations, check out The Reefs Resort & Club with its private beach location, infinity pool, tennis and pickleball courts, multiple restaurants, and bike rentals.

Pink Sand Beach: Harbour Island, Bahamas

The more than 3-mile-long Pink Sand Beach in the Bahamas gets its slight color from crushed pink and red shells of microscopic coral insects. The shells of these critters mix with the sand, making it cool on bare feet. Visitors to Pink Sand Beach can enjoy snorkeling, kayaking and swimming in the calm and shallow reef-protected waters, or linger on shore to go horseback riding.

Where to stay: Pink Sands Resort sits right on the beach, giving guests access to sweeping ocean panoramas from luxurious cottages, villas and homes.

Elafonisi: Crete, Greece

Elafonisi, which occupies a peninsula that’s connected to mainland Crete underwater, boasts breathtaking beaches with slightly pink sands and turquoise waters that are shallow, warm and generally calm. The area’s shores get their color from broken shells, though recent travelers advise that the patches of pink sand are not always very visible. While exploring Elafonisi, visitors will find a cedar forest with secluded beaches where some choose to skinny-dip. The region gets busy in the summer months (especially July and August), and Elafonisi will be filled with people and umbrellas, so plan your visit accordingly.

Where to stay: Book accommodations at nearby Elafonisi Resort, overlooking the ocean and set amid an olive grove. Choose from eight studio rooms featuring modern decor and large verandas.

Pink Sand Beach: Barbuda

Barbuda, a Caribbean island located north of Antigua, is dotted with white and pink sand beaches that are often deserted. The beaches’ color comes from tiny pink shells that wash ashore seasonally and break into tiny pieces, so the pink hues are not always visible. Travelers say the color is usually deepest between October and January. Barbuda beaches where you may be able to see pink-colored sands at certain times of year include Pink Sand Beach, 17-Mile Beach and Princess Diana Beach.

Popular pursuits at Pink Sand Beach include snorkeling, diving, fishing and bird-watching. Should you need a break from the beach, you can take part in nearby activities like exploring caves (including a sinkhole whose environment resembles a tropical rainforest) and birding at the Frigate Bird Sanctuary, home to approximately 100,000 birds.

Where to stay: The family-owned boutique Barbuda Belle hotel makes for a luxurious stay on this pink sand beach. Its restaurant, The Mangrove, serves local food prepared by a French chef.

Pink Sand Beaches: Tikehau, Tahiti

On Tikehau, pink and white sand beaches surround a gorgeous oval-shaped, emerald-colored lagoon. Located about an hour away (by plane) from Papeete, the capital of Tahiti, Tikehau’s lagoon is home to eagle rays, sharks, turtles and dolphins. Its pink sand beaches and clear waters are prime spots for scuba diving, snorkeling, boating and fishing.

Where to stay: Those who plan to visit for a while have several accommodations to choose from, including Le Tikehau by Pearl Resorts, Hakamanu Lodge and Pension Ninamu.

Pink Beach: Komodo Island, Indonesia

This striking stretch of pink sand on Indonesia’s uninhabited island of Komodo gets its color from a red pigment left on the surrounding coral reefs by microscopic creatures. Part of Komodo National Park — one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes — Pink Beach (or “Red Beach” as it’s called in the local language) features vibrant underwater coral gardens and shallow waters that are ideal for snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking and swimming.

You may even spot the wild lizards known as Komodo dragons swimming offshore — and if so, it’s best to steer clear of these wild creatures. If you’d rather stay on land, arrive around sunset to snap the perfect selfie for Instagram.

Where to stay: Accessible to Komodo National Park via ferry, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach makes a convenient and luxurious place to lay your head in Labuan Bajo.

Crane Beach: Barbados

This destination comes highly praised by beachgoers for its soft pink sands. In addition to its scenic views, Crane Beach in Barbados also offers top-notch waves for boogie boarding and other water sports. However, while its beaches are breathtaking, you must be cautious in the water, which can be rough with currents. Visitors will also find plenty of spots to grab a tropical drink or a quick snack.

Where to stay: At The Crane Resort, the oldest continuously operating hotel in the Caribbean, visitors can directly access the pink sand beach by descending a staircase or riding in the property’s unique glass-front beach elevator. To keep beachgoers safe, there is a lifeguard on duty most days. Resort guests also have access to free beach umbrellas, towels and loungers, plus several pools, a spa and a fitness center on the property.

Spiaggia Rosa: Budelli, Italy

Known in Italian as Spiaggia Rosa, or Pink Beach, this destination gets its pink hue from a mixture of coral, granite and shells. The pink shore sits on Budelli, an island north of Sardinia‘s mainland in the Maddalena archipelago; until 2021, Budelli was famous for having a single inhabitant for roughly 30 years, but it no longer has any permanent residents. Bordered by granite rocks and deep blue water, this beauty, which was featured in the 1964 movie “Red Desert,” can only be admired from nearby beaches due to regulations to help protect its precious color. Be sure to keep an eye out for whales and dolphins as you take in the view, as they often frequent the area.

Where to stay: While you can’t stay directly on this beach, consider booking lodging at a resort on Maddalena Island — a great location from which you can take a ferry to see the beach. The Grand Hotel Resort Ma&Ma, which hosts guests ages 14 and older, is a 5-star option.

Elbow Beach: Bermuda

Offshore coral reefs and a shipwreck make Elbow Beach a great option for snorkeling, though be cautious when the wind is strong or the sea has too many waves. This gently curving pink sand beach on the island’s South Shore offers amenities like a beachfront restaurant and bar. What’s more, it’s a hot spot for kitesurfers in wintertime.

Where to stay: The nearby Azura Bermuda boutique hotel is set on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic. Travelers can enjoy a private stretch of the pink sand beach, plus on-site amenities like multiple pools, yoga classes, a fitness center and spa treatments.

Pink Sand Beach: Great Santa Cruz Island, Philippines

This beach sits on Great Santa Cruz Island, an island south of mainland Zamboanga City that can only be reached by boat. Pink Sand Beach gets its color from pulverized red organ pipe coral. Snorkelers and scuba divers flock here to take advantage of the beach’s clear water and excellent visibility, though much of the area’s marine life has been destroyed due to illegal coral mining. You’ll also find a sandbar and a lagoon on the island.

Where to stay: Look to Zamboanga City for lodging, such as Garden Orchid Hotel & Resort, which has a sauna and a pool.

[Read: The Best Travel Insurance for Asia in 2025]

Balos Lagoon: Crete, Greece

A scenic spot on the northwestern coast of Crete, Balos Lagoon greets beachgoers with striking blue-green water and pale pink-tinged white sand. This sandy shoreline (also known as Balos Beach) is popular with families due to the warm and shallow nature of the water. While the views are beautiful and the atmosphere tranquil, getting to this beach takes a bit of effort. The final few miles of road is dirt (four-wheel drive is recommended), and once you park, you’ll have about a 15-minute walk to get to the beach. You can also reach Balos Beach via boat from Kissamos or by a donkey carrying you across the stone path.

Where to stay: The small modern Hermes Hotel offers quaint and comfortable accommodations about 10 miles away.

Pfeiffer Beach: Big Sur, California

This California beach destination is set along the Pacific coastline in Big Sur. Parts of Pfeiffer Beach feature hints of light pink or purple sand caused by manganese deposits. This difficult-to-find spot requires that you drive to the end of the unmarked Sycamore Canyon Road on the west side of Highway 1. There you’ll find a wide beach with a rock that features a keyhole arch, which makes for great photos as the setting sun shines through.

Where to stay: Those looking to book a stay nearby should consider the luxurious Post Ranch Inn — perfect for a romantic California getaway.

Tangsi Beach: Lombok, Indonesia

The pink-tinted Tangsi Beach on the Indonesian island of Lombok (just east of Bali) is a sight to behold. This beach gets its slightly pink coloring thanks to the reddish-pink reef fragments that wash ashore from the sea and get mixed in with the sand. The beach’s color palette is particularly stunning with the morning and afternoon light. Swimming and snorkeling are popular here due to the calm waters, and you may see boats ready to take tourists to some of the islands further out in the sea. You can reach this beach by car or boat, but it lacks facilities, so be sure to pack what you’ll need during your visit.

Where to stay: Jeeva Beloam Beach Camp features 11 Pantai Beruga villas set right on the beach; their design is inspired by a traditional fishing camp of the island’s native Sasak people. There’s also a spa and a small communal dining restaurant.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Lyn Mettler has more than 25 years of experience writing about travel, and her tips have been featured in many publications and podcasts. She has traveled to more than 12 countries, hosts a popular travel podcast and shares her insider travel tips at SecretsofaTravelJournalist.com.

Erin Evans is the managing editor of U.S. News Travel. She has been on staff since 2013 and loves a good beach vacation. She used her deep industry knowledge and research skills to help compile this list of the top pink sand beaches.

Update 05/07/25: This slideshow was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.