10x Genomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its first quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $154.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, 10x Genomics said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $142 million.

